This week we have been busy on the networks commenting on the Roro phenomenon, a influencer 22-year-old who has millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram by sharing videos in which she is seen sublimating the art of pleasing by satisfying the desires of her boyfriend Pablo. She creates recipes, sews dresses, binds books, and displays a combination of Renaissance craftsman skills, very expensive clothes and accessories, and the voice of a Siamese cat.

The hare jumped when Yolanda Domínguez raised the alarm and framed the content of Roro in the movement tradwifea contraction of the expression “traditional wife” in English, born in the United States and associated with extreme right-wing ideologies and Christian groups of the most rancid and conservative variety, which defend the return of women to the role of submissive housewife of the fifties. tradwife They bloom on social media like peonies and march like an army of evil maidens in the service of this creed.

More information

I am interested in focusing on the gastronomic aspect of this type of content, because in Roro’s videos and the movement tradwife In general, there is a culinary phenomenon that has been constantly present throughout history: the use of cooking as a class marker.

When Roro decides to make her boyfriend a cheese sandwich, she doesn’t grab a couple of slices of bread from the drawer and a slice of cheese from the fridge, but rather she kneads brioche from scratch and makes both the butter for the brioche recipe and the cheese for the sandwich from fresh milk. When Pablo is craving pasta for dinner, she makes some pappardelle of duck ragout with orange, making the pasta herself and a stew that, by itself, already takes more than five hours of work.

Roro presents the Korean fried chicken recipe with teokkrice cakes, she says that “it is a recipe that is very worthwhile because it takes almost no time and it is incredible.” It takes more than fifteen hours to have it ready. Roro and Pablo like to always have something to snack on at home, so once a week she dedicates herself to making takissome snacks crunchy corn curls flavored with Mexican chili and lime, and homemade regañás that, as she says, are made “in a moment.” That moment is an entire day. While all this is happening, throughout all the videos, she shows off her impeccable manicure, immaculate hair and satin dress.

I am a very simple person. On Wednesday, when I saw a few courgettes in the fridge, instead of going straight to the point and making a cream or frying them on the grill, I blanched them, opened them, filled them with cottage cheese and walnut cream and gratinated them. I brought them to the table arranged on a stoneware platter with my hair all messy and tied back with an old rubber band, but with a straight back and a formidable bearing. That day, the mere fact of having used a pastry bag to make the meal on a working Wednesday made me feel like Bree Van de Kamp in Desperate women.

The 50s to which the tradwife The problems of the housewifery industry were not the same for everyone. For upper-class women, housework often meant simply managing a small militia of servants who did the actual work, then spending their time socializing and attending charity galas. In the middle class, proper housewives were responsible for cooking, cleaning, tidying, and caring for children and the sick themselves. Their exemption from paid work—possible when one salary was sufficient to cover the needs of an entire family—set them apart from lower-class women, who had to juggle both housework and wage labor to keep their households afloat.

In 1800, the Austrian imperial family’s favourite dish was Tafelspitz-Sulz, an intricately designed aspic cake made from peas and beef. It was shown off at every official reception. This preference was not due to the taste or succulence of the recipe. The ingredients that went into it were not hard to come by either. But serving a gelatin and meat construction in the 1800s meant not only having purchasing power, but the chimerical luxury of having some form of refrigeration.

In the 20th century, fish cakes, trays of elaborate appetizers, turned vegetables and savoury tarts made from homemade puff pastry served to make it clear to visitors that the household had the means to pay for domestic help, every kitchen robot that came on the market and top-quality ingredients.

The fifties that show the tradwives They are from a privileged, white and wealthy background. The choice of intricate and luxurious recipes for their cooking videos is a demonstration of power translated into a great deal of free time and capital. These are not cooking videos, but rather class exhibitionism.

You can follow EL PAÍS Gastro on Instagram and X.