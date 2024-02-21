Home page World

Cruises promise dream vacations on the high seas. However, traveling by ship with thousands of other fellow travelers on board is not always a pleasure.

Kassel – Martin Dehn reveals his life to more than 280,000 followers on TikTok. The influencer also wanted to share with his fan base his trip on a cruise ship. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare for the TikToker. However, it is not the cruise ship and its staff who are to blame for this, but rather the fellow travelers.

Nightmare on a dream vacation: Influencer reports cases of illness on a cruise ship

Employees on cruise ships have already revealed what the worst habits of passengers are. One of them is the extremely poor hygiene of the guests on board the ship. Dehn also had to have this experience on his trip.

Instead of being able to enjoy the journey across the sea at the pool or the cocktail bar, the influencer reports frightening scenes on his journey with an AIDA cruiser. “Everyone here is really sick. This is a complete hotspot and you can’t even imagine it,” said Dehn in one of his TikTok videos.

“I'm walking down this hallway where I am right now. There is a woman in the middle of the aisle, reading her brochure. So I slowly walk up to her, she slowly looks at me and coughs completely in my face,” claims Dehn, who reenacts the scene in a video. This is obviously not an exception. The case of the passenger coughing aggressively in the aisle should not be the only one reported by Dehn.

While eating, swimming, everywhere: “The people walking around here just cough.”

You can't blame people for getting an illness. According to Dehn, the crew is also not to blame. “Nobody can do anything about it, except the people who can just behave themselves.” However, that’s not the case for many people: “The people who walk around here just cough,” says Dehn. “At dinner, inside, it doesn’t matter. While swimming. You can't even imagine it. They’re all in the hot tub and they all take turns coughing in.”

The influencer Martin Dehn actually enjoys his trip on the cruise ship – if it weren't for the fact that fellow travelers are coughing everywhere. © Martin Wagner/Imago Screenshot Martin Dehn

According to the influencer, it would be desirable if those affected would use masks or at least be careful not to cough into the crook of their arm. “Personally, I think it’s really cheeky,” concluded the TikToker, who points out that someone is always coughing in the background of his videos from the cruise ship.

In the comments section of his posts, other users also report similar experiences. “No lie! I noticed the coughing thing too! No matter what time. “Everyone’s always coughing,” commented one user on the experience report. “We had a complete stomach bug on the Nova,” says another user.

Although people know that sometimes cruises don't always mean a relaxing vacation, there are Reasons why there are still many travelers on cruise ships.