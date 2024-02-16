O TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) received the complaint made by the Public Ministry and made the influencer a defendant fitness Renato Cariani and 4 other people. The group will be tried for the crimes of drug trafficking, association for trafficking and money laundering.

Cariani was accused of being part of a criminal scheme to divert chemical products to manufacture drugs, the subject of an investigation by the Federal Police in the Hinsberg operation.

According to the complaint made by the Public Ministry, companies licensed in Diadema (SP) to sell chemical products issued fraudulent invoices, simulating the sale of inputs to large pharmaceutical companies.

However, these substances (such as acetone, ethyl ether and ethyl acetate) were diverted to traffickers and were used to refine and adulterate cocaine and crack. Among these companies investigated was one that belonged to Cariani.

According to the Public Ministry, 60 transactions of this type were identified, totaling around 12 tons of chemical products sent for trafficking. Cariani and the other defendants would have concealed “amounts arising from the drug trafficking crimes reported above, through cash deposits made by intermediaries, converting the approximate amount of R$ 2,407,216.00 into legal assets”.

The decision by judge Maria Vendeiro, from the 3rd Criminal Court of Diadema, gives defendants 10 days to present their defenses. It was also established that the defendants must hand over their passports within 24 hours and that they are prohibited from leaving the country.

Cariani has more than 7.8 million followers on Instagram alone. On the social network, he describes himself as a chemistry and physical education teacher, professional athlete, businessman and YouTuber.

A Brazil Agency sought contact with the influencer and is awaiting positioning.

With information from Brazil Agency