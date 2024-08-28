The fire that devastated the interior of São Paulo last weekend left many families marked by terror and uncertainty. One of those survival stories is that of Norraina Dourado, A 26-year-old content creator who experienced a real drama while trying to save herself and her brother Wesley Dourado, 18, from the voracious flames that devastated their community in Dumont (SP).

Norraina says her nightmare began when she and her brother were trapped in a fire while traveling by car, seeking to escape the tragedy.

“We started to suffocate from the smoke, we had to run towards the fire, I just asked God to take us away from the fire,” he recalls with anguish. The flames advanced rapidly, enveloping the vehicle, while the smoke made it impossible to see or breathe.

In the midst of this chaos, the brothers clung to the only option left to them: running. However, in their desperate escape, Wesley lost one of his sneakers, which made the situation even worse.

“We ran out without realising that he was barefoot, and his foot started to burn. I don’t know where I got the strength from, but I managed to carry him a little, then we fell to the ground because he is very heavy. It was like a horror film,” Norraina confesses.

Running to survive

The influencer describes how embers and smoke surrounded them as they tried to get to safety. In their desperation, they managed to reach a dirt road, but Wesley could no longer walk due to the pain of the burns on his foot.

It was at that moment that they received a call from an aunt, and Norraina took the opportunity to tell her that they had been separated from her mother, who was in another vehicle.

With the situation becoming increasingly critical, Norraina had to make one of the most difficult decisions of her life.

“I left my brother screaming, asking him to stay calm and look at me as I ran to get help. I promised him I would come back for him,” she said, her voice breaking. Eventually, she managed to get to a car and rescue her brother.

A new opportunity for life

Despite the immense physical and emotional pain, both siblings managed to survive. Wesley was transferred to the Hospital das Clínicas in Ribeirão Preto (SP), where he remains hospitalized due to severe burns on his foot. Norraina, who also suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation, has since been discharged.

This tragic episode left a deep mark on the influencer, who says she will never be able to forget the scenes of panic and terror she experienced with her family. “I can’t stay alone for long or in the dark, because everything comes back to my mind. This experience changed me completely, it’s like we were reborn on August 24,” she says.

The fires in the interior of São Paulo have left hundreds of people affected and, according to the authorities, more than 2,300 fires have been registered in just three days. The tragedy has mobilized the security forces, and six people have been arrested as alleged responsible for causing these fires that have devastated the region.

Despite everything, Norraina remains hopeful that her brother will make a full recovery and believes that what they experienced has given them a new opportunity to appreciate life. “It’s impossible not to cry when remembering everything we lived through, but I’m grateful that we’re still here to tell the tale,” she concludes.

The physical after-effects may heal, but the emotional impact left by this voracious fire will forever mark those who experienced it first-hand.

Ana Beatriz Fogaça / g1 (O Globo – GDA)

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from O Globo and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.