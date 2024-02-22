Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer, Julia Hanigk

An influencer leaves no stone unturned for her beauty sleep. Her solution: A night nurse to care for the baby while she sleeps.

CHICAGO – It can take up to a year for babies to reliably sleep through the night like that Family portal NRW reported. Even then, nocturnal wakefulness is not uncommon. New parents often have to adapt to the irregular sleep patterns of their newborns, and lack of sleep is the order of the day. An American influencer solved this problem in her own way, despite high costs. She hired a night nurse and enthusiastically talks about how she can maintain her beauty sleep on TikTok.

Kisses for the baby and the nanny, then she goes to sleep

Influencer and mother Jenna Michele shares her life in short videos with 77,000 TikTok followers. She describes herself as the “Real Housewife of Chicago,” and mommy topics play a large part in her profile. She also reports how she copes with her everyday life with enough sleep despite having a baby.

In one clip, she sends a hand kiss toward the camera, forms a peace sign with both hands and then leaves the frame. The text reads: “Me to my baby as soon as the night nurse arrives”, which in German means “Me to my baby as soon as the night nurse arrives”.

Around 742 euros per week so that she can enjoy her beauty sleep

She adds in the description under the video: “Blocked until 7 a.m.” The secret is her nanny who looks after the baby at night. This means the TikTok mom can sleep in with peace of mind.

Of course, such a service is not cheap. Loud focus.de The influencer pays around 742 euros per week for this. On the weekends, her husband takes care of the baby, as she answered in a comment under her video.

This influencer and mother doesn't let her newborn keep her from losing sleep. A nanny looks after the child overnight. © Screenshot/TikTok @thejennamichele

Followers are happy for influencers – not every mommy influencer is that lucky

It is obvious that not everyone can afford a nanny for almost 150 euros per night. Nevertheless, most of the comments under the video are positive. Envy or criticism? Unavailable. For example, one user writes: “Love this for you, baby. Sleep with the rest of us!” Many express the desire to do the same with their next child and ask about the costs and the placement agency the influencer used.

However, Bavarian parents experienced a very different reaction and received a lot of criticism after they quit their jobs because their nine-year-old daughter was cashing in on YouTube. Pure family channels are repeatedly criticized, and celebrities like Barbara Schöneberger also criticize the behavior of some parent bloggers who show their children's faces. The reason for this is that young children in particular are unable to give informed consent because they are unaware of the consequences of living such a public life. The greed for money and attention can even go so far that parents later refuse to respect their children's wishes when they no longer want to share everything. This is shown, for example, by the case of a 17-year-old. (sp/jh)

