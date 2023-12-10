Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Press Split

Influencer Yeferson Cossio from Colombia wanted to become taller – and had his legs lengthened by 15 centimeters. © Yeferson Cossio/Instagram (screenshots)

An influencer paid a whopping 160,000 euros to have his legs made longer. The images are not for the faint of heart – and raise questions.

Bogotá – Ideals of beauty exist en masse, especially in times of social media. Some preach a healthy lifestyle, others advertise fashion and know how to skillfully present themselves. Almost nothing that doesn't exist. For young people, the stars and starlets on Instagram or TikTok are almost heroes or at least role models.

Of course, everyone can form their own opinion on this. This also applies to the case of Yeferson Cossio. The 29-year-old is an influencer par excellence and has more than eleven million followers on Instagram. What the Colombian makes no secret of is his dissatisfaction with his own body size. The Instagram star wanted to change that – and experienced the pain of his life. Like maybe they too Influencer who, to put it bluntly, has risked a “big lip” several times.

“Yes, my legs are pretty, but I hate them”: Influencer wants to get bigger – and undergoes painful surgery

Yeferson Cossio's pious wish is to finally be bigger. If you have the money you need, you can make your wish come true. This applies to the Colombian, as he has now revealed via Instagram. The 29-year-old had undergone surgery to make his legs 15 centimeters longer. He wanted to achieve his desired height of 1.83 meters.

“I am neither a dwarf nor the tallest,” the influencer says in an Instagram video. “I'm self-confident, but unhappy with some parts of my body – and I'm spending a few hundred million pesos to change that.” And, it quickly becomes clear: Cossio is a man of action, not just words. By the way, this also applies to Trash TV icon Iris Klein, who wanted her lips “a little” bigger.

Instagram star fulfills her biggest wish – and survives the “most painful cosmetic surgery in the world”

According to his own statements, the 29-year-old, who has more than 28 million followers on Instagram and TikTok alone, would have spent between 200 million and 700 million Colombian pesos on the treatment. That's a sum between 50,000 and 160,000 euros.

The reward: the “most painful cosmetic surgery in the world,” as the South American influencer himself puts it. Because first of all, the 29-year-old's bones were broken. A metal rod was then inserted into the resulting gap.

An external device was able to be used to increase this gap and also stretch it by a millimeter. In total, Cossio had to painfully lengthen his legs for about six months before he reached his desired height of 1.83 meters. Meanwhile could also “Goodbye Germany” star Caro Robens fulfilled her wishes – and had people help her on several occasions.

Not a second time: Influencer has horror surgery carried out – but refuses to repeat it

“As the space between the ends of the bones opens, the body continues to produce new tissue in the gap until the desired length of the bone is reached,” the treating hospital told the newspaper New York Post. What happens next? According to the doctors, the patient needs to undergo physiotherapy treatment in order to ultimately get used to walking with his new legs. This also applies to Yeferson Cossio.

Despite the pain – and probably also the large amount of money he had to spend – the Instagram star is quite satisfied with the end result. Cossio can easily get used to his new size. But, this is also important for the 29-year-old to emphasize: he would not have this extremely painful procedure carried out a second time. And in this respect he is probably, well, way ahead of many of his “colleagues”. (han)