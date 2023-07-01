Influencer mom invents the kidnapping of children to gain followers

She invents the kidnapping of her children to gain followers and visibility: the protagonist of the surreal story is a California influencer mother, who was sentenced to 90 days in prison, 60 of which could be discounted in a community work program, plus disqualification from social media for a year.

The story dates back to 2020 when Kathleen “Katie” Sorensen called the Petaluma police claiming that her children had suffered an attempted kidnapping by a couple in a store.

A week after the alleged kidnapping attempt, the woman posted a video of the episode on her social networks, continuing to accuse the couple even in an interview with local TV.

The video surveillance cameras of the shop and the couple’s statements, however, denied the woman’s version and the truth soon emerged.

Kathleen Sorensen, who thanks to the video with four million views has gained thousands of followers, in addition to prison was sentenced to 12 months of probation “during which she was ordered not to be present on social media, to undergo body searches and seizures without a warrant, to include his electronic devices, to complete a 4-hour implicit bias training, as well as various fines and fees.”