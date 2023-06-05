Aprille Franksan American influencer mistakenly received a transfer of 50 thousand dollarswhich is equivalent to almost one million pesos, However, even though he tried to return the money due to having legal problems, he failed and he had to keep the large amount.

Aprille account on TikTok, as he unexpectedly saw in his account the transfer for the 50 thousand dollars, At that time, he contacted his friends and family to find out if any of them had done it, however, the answer was negative.

Later, they contacted the bank to explain the unusual situation, where they denied having made any mistake and stated that the transaction was legitimatebut worried that this money could cause her legal problems, she decided to seek professional help.

aprille, he took to the task of seeking legal advice and followed the instructions of his lawyer, who suggested that he again inform the bank about the case, and don’t touch the money for 30 days, he also suggested that he make a public statement in a newspaper, so that the owner of the money could file a claim.

The influencer, he listened to all the recommendations of his lawyer, however, no one came forward to claim the 50 thousand dollars, so the lawyer confirmed that she had every right to keep it.

“I didn’t break the law and yes, I was lucky. Good for me. Such has been my life. Quite lucky”, mentioned the woman in a video through TikTok.

What did Aprille buy with her money?

aprille knew that he was a lucky person to receive those 50 thousand dollarsequivalent to 876 thousand 995 pesos, so he thought carefully about what he would do with them so as not to waste them.

Therefore, in his video, he reported that he used them to buy two houses, a car and even had a surplus money to buy one or another whim. He also tells that he sold one of the houses with a very good profit.

It is worth mentioning that months later, the young woman received a call from a lawyer who demanded that she the money that had already been spent, however, after receiving legal advice, he defended himself arguing that he reported the mistake and that the bank refused to clarify the fact.