These were the words of her boyfriend: “He was afraid for his life”

In these hours a terrible mourning has hit the world of the web. According to what was revealed by newspapers from all over the world, the influencer Maya Janeska she died at her home. Recall that the woman was followed on social networks by more than a million people. Currently the investigators are working hard to reconstruct the dynamics of this tragedy.

In recent hours, the authorities are working hard to shed light on the death of Maja Manesca, the influencer 39-year-old who in the past few hours seems to have committed suicide in his home. The woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head at the luxury home of Bassonia Estate in Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to rumors, Maja lived with her partner Kyle Phillips, co-director of Johannesburg-based tobacco manufacturer Carnilinx. The man revealed to authorities that while he was brushing his teeth in the bathroom, he heard one I shoot come from the bedroom.

Currently the man’s version has not been confirmed. As already anticipated, the investigators are working hard to better understand the dynamics which led to this terrible tragedy. Regarding Maja’s untimely death, some of her family members have revealed some important background stories.

According to their words, in fact, it seems that the famous influencers 39-year-old feared for his life. Great, therefore, was Maja Janeska’s concern that someone might kill her. In these days she is working to understand if all this was true and to have confirmation of what was stated by the woman’s relatives.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if the authorities will be able to shed light on this dramatic story. The news of the influencer’s death has plunged the whole world of the web into sadness more total. There were many who joined the ache of the family for the untimely death of Maja.