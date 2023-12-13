Home page World

Childlessness as a conscious decision: Ellie Gonsalves provokes with her 117 reasons against children. The reactions are divided.

Kassel – The number of divorces now exceeds the number of marriages that last. The traditional family image with mother, father and children is no longer as dominant as it once was. Nevertheless, the desire to have children remains in many families, although some mothers regret their decision to have children.

An Instagram post by an Australian internet celebrity in which she lists 117 reasons why she wants to remain childless is currently causing a stir and triggering different reactions.

Influencer lists 117 reasons against children on Instagram – but many also apply to adults

Australian social media celebrity Ellie Gonsalves shares her 117 arguments against having children and quotes: “It's sparked a lot of discussion… there are thousands of people out there who feel very seen by it, and forever more who “I feel very disadvantaged because of this.” She received hundreds of messages criticizing her. She views this criticism as worrying and questions the social pressure associated with the issue. It can be observed that Millennials are having children less often than previous generations.

However, many of the 117 reasons are also very general and do not only apply to children. These include, for example:

Children can be ungrateful.

Children can be unfriendly.

Children can be bullied or bully themselves.

Children can be embarrassing.

They can become serial killers or rapists.

After all, you don't have to be a child to be ungrateful, unfriendly and embarrassing – adults can do that too. Many adults also experience the issue of bullying, especially in the workplace. Instagram users disagree in the comments.

Some of the 117 reasons against children are understandable – users disagree

But a few arguments against having children are also understandable. These include, for example:

You are responsible for children until you die.

There are already too many people in the world.

You become second most important to your partner.

In the comment column, users disagree and sometimes criticize the influencer's reasons. “Your 'list' of reasons why you don't want children is all negative, but what about the positives? The positives completely outweigh the negatives. Of course it’s a person’s decision whether they want to become parents, but in my opinion many of your reasons were very vain,” writes one Instagram user, for example.

117 reasons against children: “My goodness, so many self-centered people in this world”

She is not alone with her opinion in the comments. “So much fear. It's better not to have children if that's what you're going to instill in them anyway. My goodness, so many self-centered people in this world,” says another person.

But people also take the influencer's side, with one person writing in the comments: “And what's the point if that's the case? It's her body, her decision, whether the reasons are vain or not is none of your business.” But no one has to take a side at all, as another user proves. “I am a mother of a boy and hope to have another child one day. I read your list and it made me smile and laugh because so much of it is spot on! Motherhood is beautiful and amazing, and yet it is also everything you listed.”

The family models sometimes differ greatly. While some women don't want any children, a mother in Georgia even wants 100 children.

