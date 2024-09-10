Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/09/2024 – 22:07

Lawyer and digital influencer Deolane Bezerra, 36, was released this Monday (9) from the Women’s Penal Colony in Recife after having obtained a habeas corpus granted by the Justice of Pernambuco. She will remain under house arrest with the use of an electronic ankle bracelet. Her mother, Solange Bezerra, remains in prison.

The information was released by the influencer’s sister, Dayane Bezerra, on social media.

Deolane Bezerra and her mother were arrested last week during the Operation Integration. The lawyer and influencer is accused of creating a betting website to launder money from illegal gambling, according to the Civil Police of Pernambuco. The action was triggered against a gang suspected of moving around R$3 billion in a gambling money laundering scheme.

The court decision also benefited Maria Eduarda Filizola, wife of Darwin Henrique da Silva Filho, owner of Lucky Sports.

Operated by HSF Gaming, a group based in Curaçao, a Caribbean tax haven, the Esportes da Sorte website is being investigated as part of Operation Integration.

Deolane and Maria Eduarda benefited from legislation that allows preventive detention to be replaced by house arrest for pregnant women, nursing mothers and mothers of children up to 12 years old or people with disabilities.

Operation Integration

Launched by the Civil Police of Pernambuco, Operation Integration had the support of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and Interpol, in addition to the participation of agents from the security forces of Goiás, Paraná, Paraíba and São Paulo.

According to those responsible for the investigations that began in April 2023, there is evidence that the “criminal organization” moved more than R$3 billion between January 2019 and May 2023. Almost all of this amount came from illegal gambling. According to the investigators, to “launder” the money, that is, to cover up the origin of the illicit amounts, incorporating them into the assets of those involved, the group used several event, advertising, currency exchange and insurance companies.

“The money was laundered through fractional cash deposits, bank transactions between those investigated with immediate withdrawal of the amount, purchase of luxury vehicles, aircraft, boats, jewelry, luxury watches, in addition to the acquisition of hundreds of properties,” highlighted the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, in a note.

The investigation team also said that bets and other legally constituted companies are suspected of being part of the scheme just to try to give the illegal money a legal appearance.