A collapsed bridge of the nose or even a completely lost nasal cavity by sniffing: Dutch hospitals are signaling an increase in medical nasal problems as a result of cocaine use, says Henri Marres, professor of ear, nose and throat surgery (ENT) and chairman of the national ENT association. Exact numbers are missing. “But there seems to be a trend. We are assessing how large the size is.”
#Influencer #Koen #Kardashian #sniffed #nose #doctors #notice #increase #number #patients
Maarit (30) is chronically ill, but her GP lives 90 kilometers away due to a patient stop
Newly built homes, they are popping up like mushrooms. But facilities such as a general practice are not always considered,...
Leave a Reply