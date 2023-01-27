A collapsed bridge of the nose or even a completely lost nasal cavity by sniffing: Dutch hospitals are signaling an increase in medical nasal problems as a result of cocaine use, says Henri Marres, professor of ear, nose and throat surgery (ENT) and chairman of the national ENT association. Exact numbers are missing. “But there seems to be a trend. We are assessing how large the size is.”

