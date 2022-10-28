“It was not accidental, he blackmailed them with a video”, revealed the truth about the influencer who killed his mother’s lover

Mahek Bukharithe influencer who took the life of his mother’s lover, confessed to having done so because he was blackmailing them with a red light movie.

The man, according to the story of the 27-year-old, had threatened them with spread a video of his mother. The story dates back to last February, when Mahek Bukhari and his mother were accused of pushing another car with their vehicle. The latter then crashed into the guardrail, leading to the death of two boys: Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain. Both 21 years old.

One of the two had had an affair with the influencer’s mother in October. The latter had decided to end the relationship, but her decision did not appeal to the 21-year-old, who had blackmailed with some intimate videos in his possession. Video it would have sent to her husband and son. He would also have them asked for money to delete them.

According to the judge, to “get rid of the problem, together with his daughter he would have studied a plan to break the lover’s life.

It wasn’t an accident, but behind it there is a story of love, obsession, anger, extortion attempts and finally murder.

Investigators also pointed the finger at others you are accomplicesbut for now none of them has admitted helping the two women.

The influencer was afraid of the consequences for the family

Initially, the charges were of accidental javelin murder. But after the first hearing, the truth emerged and the position of mother and daughter became aggravated. Influencer Mahek Bukhari, noted on TikTok, was afraid that mom’s video could lead to catastrophic consequences for the family and also on social networks. So she has thought of getting the problem out of the way, probably thinking of getting away with it.

Saqib Hussain, the lover, was in a car with a peer of his age when his life was broken forever. She took revenge with red light videos and attempted to extort money from her 45-year-old ex, but she and her daughter took revenge in way far worse and now I’m awaiting sentencing.