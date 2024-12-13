The judge investigating the case against the YouTuber and influencer Juan Faro for alleged tax crimes has agreed to his entry into provisional prison. The decision comes after Faro, who is attributed with an alleged millionaire fraud to the Treasurywas arrested within the framework of an operation by the Tax Agency, in collaboration with the National Police.

At least others were arrested along with him. two more peoplealleged collaborators of the influencer who have also been sent to jail, as ABC has learned. In the case, declared secret, a possible crime of money laundering is also being investigated.

As this newspaper reported last Wednesday, researchers are targeting raffles organized by Farothrough its social networks, of high-end vehicles such as the Lamborghini Huracán, Porsche Cayenne, Ferrari 488 GTB or Mercedes G Class that it has been raffling off once a year for the last five years. And the Treasury, the sources consulted point out, is also examining its real estate investments abroad.

Recently the YouTuber had announced a villa program in Uluwatu (Bali). «Each one of them is worth 149,000 euros. Yet. We take care of everything: the construction, even the towels. They are delivered with cutlery, fully equipped,” Faro explained on Instagram.









For this business, he looked for investors and then offered to take care of the rental management and cleaning of the villas in exchange for 30% of the profits. He assured profits of at least 1,500 euros per month. In addition, his businesses include a gym in the Madrid town of Las Rozas. And he was a partner in Savana, a terrace with a nightclub license in Gran Canaria.

Born in Pontevedra (Galicia) in 1987, Faro left the National Police Corps to dedicate himself fully to his life as a bodybuilder and influencer. In fact, on his own networks he describes himself as an athlete. By uploading videos of himself running, riding a bicycle or horseback, doing ice dives or posing with the high-end cars that he later raffled off, he became famous among his followers.

Also giving nutritional and motivational advice. Or superficial life lessons. “If your question is whether money helps you flirt more, infinitely more if you go through Madrid with an R8,” he says in another of his recordings. Their networks also include trips (Dubai, Ibiza, Bali…), wine, swimming pools and mansions.

This year, it offered two Lamborghinis and a Porsche Cayenne. In fact, numerous luxury cars were seized in the searches, as well as a large amount of money in cryptocurrencies. And their accounts have been blocked.