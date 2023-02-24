Mexico.- José Perales is an influencer who seeks independence of the state of Nuevo León from Mexicosocial media users mocked him.

Through his social networks, José Perales even I command to make a flag of the “Nuevo León country”.

José Perales assures that it is necessary for Nuevo León to become independent as a sovereign territory. He even criticized President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, because he does not consider Nuevo León to install a Tesla automotive plant.

We recommend you read:

Social media users commented on her posts pointing that there is no historical argument that supports the succession of Nuevo León with respect to Mexico.

Others took his ideas with smoke and They ask him, where will he get the water from?. “The lack of water, marrying cousins, voting for Samuel, roast meats, climate change and above all soccer affects neurons,” a follower told him.