Jenny Blalock, the American YouTuber and pilot who focused her content on topics related to aviation, He died on Thursday around 11 am along with his father James Blalock in an accident.

Father and daughter died after the aircraft they were flying in crashed in a remote area of ​​Tennessee, United States.

Then, the bodies of Jenny, 45, and James, 78, fThey were found outside the plane in a remote area that was difficult for rescuers to access, People said.

As detailed, the plane took off one hour and 15 minutes before the accident from Downtown Island Airport in Knoxville. Then the Beechcraft 35 he was flying crashed 10 miles from an airport in Pulaski.

In a report by television outlet WKRN, they point out that the aircraft caught fire and then the fire spread after the fall.

“It was just devastating. It was again significant damage. Unfortunately, there were simply no survivors“Giles County Office of Emergency Management Director Bill Myers told the media, confirming the death of the content creator.

The reasons for the accident are still a matter of investigation.

Jenny was mainly a YouTuber, on her TNflygirl channel she shared content related to aviation, where she was seen piloting, often in the company of her father. She had more than 17.2 thousand subscribers.

“I'm a private pilot and I fly for fun in a fancy Beechcraft. My channel is about aviation and my journey flying to different places. “Private pilots have a unique perspective on aviation that can be informative and entertaining,” the channel description reads.

She also shared similar content on Instagram and owned Plantation Reclaimed Inc, a hardwood flooring company.

