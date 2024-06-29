Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/29/2024 – 19:31

Influencer Deivis Elizeu Costa Silva, known as Nino Abravanel, 18, and his brother Deric Elias, 20, are wanted by the São Paulo Civil Police on suspicion of participating in a homicide committed in May, in the southern part of the city. The brothers’ defense denies involvement in the crime.

According to the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP), the homicide took place around 11pm on May 19, on Estrada do M’Boi Mirim, an avenue that connects the beginning of the Jardim São Luís district to the end of the district. of Jardim Ângela, in the municipality.

The victim, construction worker Tarcísio Gomes da Silva, 32, was shot. According to the department, a third suspect, 23, had already been arrested on June 20 for alleged involvement in the crime.

Now, the investigations related to the case continue by the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP), which seeks to locate and arrest the suspects and elucidate the crime.

Nino Abravanel has over 4.3 million followers on Instagram. There, you can find content that represents his lifestyle, personal achievements – such as luxury cars and motorcycles – and funk music, a style for which he has produced with well-known artists such as Ryan SP and Oruam.

After news broke that he was wanted by the courts, the influencer has been receiving messages of support from his followers on social media. Fans are calling for his freedom and speculating that the motive for the crime was revenge on behalf of the young man’s grandfather, who died after being beaten.

What does Nino’s defense say?

To the Estadão, the defense lawyer for Nino and his brother, Felipe Cassimiro de Oliveira, said that both are “totally innocent of the accusation against them”. According to him, “the unfounded allegations are based on assumptions and a lack of concrete evidence that proves any direct or indirect involvement” of the brothers in the death of Tarcísio Gomes da Silva.

The defense also accuses Tarcísio Gomes da Silva of having murdered the influencer’s grandfather, Valdeci Ferreira da Silva, earlier this year. And he calls the man a “serial killer”, claiming that he “had a very extensive criminal history, including cases of rape, homicide and feminicide, and was, on top of that, a fugitive from justice”.

The report questioned the Public Security Department about the deceased’s criminal record and his alleged involvement in the death of Nino’s grandfather, earlier this year, but had not received a response by the time this report was published.

“The defense believes in the possibility that other people may have been responsible for the serial killer’s death, considering the complex context and the unclear motivations that still need to be clarified by the investigation,” the lawyer said in a statement. “The camera footage presented by the police is hazy and inconclusive, and does not offer a clear representation of the events.”

Oliveira claims that Nino Abravanel “has always made himself available to Justice since the beginning of the investigations, cooperating fully to clarify any doubts that may arise”.

“We consider the temporary arrest of Nino Abravanel to be completely unfair and disproportionate given the clear lack of evidence, as well as the clear absence of the requirements of Federal Law No. 7,960/89. We trust that the truth will prevail and that the investigation will be closed.”