A 24-year-old man broadcast footage of a robbery live on social media; he claimed it was a “prank”

O TJ-SP (Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo) decided to acquit an influencer who simulated a robbery in the capital of São Paulo, in May 2024. The decision in favor of Paulo Henrique dos Santos, 24 years old, was published this Thursday (4.Jul.2024). Here is the full (PDF – 44 kB).

DJ Henrique de São Mateus, as he is known on social media, was arrested for stealing a cell phone in Vila Aricanduva, in the east of the city, on May 4, practically in front of a Military Police station.

Judge Henrique Vergueiro Loureiro understood that the case is no longer a robbery in the city of São Paulo, but a “exceptional case”. Therefore, he rejected the Public Prosecutor’s request to convict the defendant – who had been in prison for 2 months when he received his release warrant.

“If there is no cohesive evidence among the evidence produced in court, there is no alternative but to acquit the defendant. Criminal conviction is only possible with reliable, consistent evidence of the materiality and authorship of the crime, failing which, the constitutional principle of the presumption of innocence must prevail.” said the magistrate.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Paulo Henrique dos Santos broadcast the robbery on his social media for his approximately 48,000 followers. During his interrogation, the influencer said that he had consumed alcohol and that he intended to film a robbery scene for a music video. Then, he found a replica firearm at a bus stop and decided to do the scene alone.

According to DJ Henrique, the plan was to return the cell phone to the victim, but “one minute” after the robbery he was approached by the police.

Witnesses who follow the influencer on Instagram told the court that they saw him open the live after receiving a notification from the app. He explained to his followers that he had just found the toy gun and that he would pretend to be a robber. At the end, he would give the victim an iPhone 15.