The political influencer and founder of the website Islam et InfoElias d’Imzalène, faces a complaint from the French Interior Ministry after a statement at a pro-Palestine demonstration in Paris, where he allegedly called on participants to promote an intifada, Le Parisienne newspaper reported on Tuesday (10).

According to the French press and other international newspapers, images and videos were published on the social network X of the rally, where d’Imzalène asked a crowd if they were ready to “carry out an Intifada in Paris, in the suburbs, in the neighborhoods.”

The political influencer continued: “This must be done to show them [o lado de Israel na guerra] that the path to liberation comes from us, it begins in Paris and will pass through Marseille, and soon Jerusalem will be liberated.”

After his statements, d’Imzalène also made accusations against US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, who support Israel defending itself against Hamas’ aggression in the Gaza Strip. According to him, the leaders are “accomplices in the genocide”, referring to the figures released by Hamas that more than 40,000 people have died in the enclave in the 11 months of conflict.

The French government, through the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, prepared reports on the case in order to promote an investigation in the country’s courts against the activist.

Darmanin told the news agency AFP that d’Imzalène was violating Article 40 of the constitution by “provocation to arm oneself against the authority of the State or against a section of the population, by encouraging intentional attacks on the life and integrity of persons, in this case persons of Israeli nationality or of the Jewish faith, as well as persons holding public authority.”

Article 40 also states that “any constituted authority, any public official who, in the exercise of his/her duties, becomes aware of a crime or misdemeanor is obliged to notify the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic without delay”.