In her career five Grand Slam victories, a palmares with hundreds of victories and over 4.2 million followers on Instagram: who is Maria Sharapova

After Chiara Ferragni on the board of Tod’s, Moncler who loves Maria Sharapova: until recently world-famous tennis player, today manager company and influencer. In his career five Grand Slam victories, a palmares with hundreds of victories and a “heritage” from over 4.2 million followers on Instagram: is the profile of the former Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova which surprisingly is included in the list of candidates presented by Double R Srlthe former Ruffini Partecipazioni, for the renewal of board of directors of the luxury group Moncler.





That of Sharapova it is not the first name among the influencers to rise to the upper floors of Italian luxury houses. Last year, for example, it was Chiara Ferragni’s turn to join the Tod’s board of directors. Now it’s Moncler’s turn. In the rest of the list, as expected, in view of the shareholders’ meeting of Moncler convened for next April 21, is confirmed in first place Remo Ruffinipresident and chief executive officer of the group.

Inside too Diva Moriani, Carlo Rivetti, Alessandra Gritti, Marco De Benedetti, Robert Eggs, Luciano Santel and Gabriele Galateri di Genola, outgoing president of Generali. Among the new entries on the list Jeanne Jackson, Bettina Fetzer and especially, Maria Sharapovawhile the last place in the list is occupied by Rossella Parrot (even if that’s what goes to minorities). Leaving the board, therefore, are the president of Technogym, Nerio Alessandri, Virginie Morgon and Stephanie Phair. In list 2, that of funds, the candidates are Guido Pianaroli (formerly on the board of directors) and Daniela Della Rosa.

