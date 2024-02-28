The influencer Heiko Schrang pretends he uncovers scandals. He himself was the victim of an unfair verdict in court. There is no judgment at all. Will Schrang explain this to his fans?

Yoko Ono Lennon is said to have sued conspiracy influencer Heiko Schrang – but there is no verdict. Image: dpa

IThe internet is becoming more intense and scandalous in social networks: Anyone who exhausts the spiral of excitement can hope for support and donations. The author Heiko Schrang, born in 1969, probably also succeeds in this. The scientist Sandra Rokahr recently described him in the “Zeit” as an “esoteric influencer” and said that Schrang “makes a lot of money from conspiracy ideas and anti-Semitism.”

Schrang also publishes videos in which he purports to uncover major conspiracies. The most recent post on his website begins with the words: “For decades, music has been used to convey coded messages to people. In this interview I talk about the secret backgrounds of the big stars!” Shortly before Christmas, Schrang released a video on his own behalf: “SCANDAL: Global star sues free thinkers!! The unbelievable verdict!”