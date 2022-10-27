In videos published on the networks, participants of the event said that they did not receive an agreed amount for waving flags.

Bahian influencer Rodrigo Cruz, known as Boca de Urna, says in a video published on his social media profiles: “Here is Bolsonaro, but in the urn it is 13”referring to the ballot box number of the former president and PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Rodrigo was participating in a campaign event for the president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in Bahia. the video was published at the Instagram of the influencer.

In the act of Tuesday (25.Oct.2022), the Chief Executive asked the former mayor of Salvador for votes, ACM Neto (Brazil Union).

In another videoRodrigo appears with a Brazil shirt and then shows Bolsonaro’s flag and says: “It is 22 in the chest, R$ 100 in the pocket and 13 in the urn”.

On social media, videos have gone viral in which participants at the campaign event reported that they did not receive what was agreed to wave the flags. In one passage, a woman claims that they had promised R$200, but that they would have paid only R$50.

In WhatsApp groups in the region, which the Power 360 had access, people who were at the event informed that participants with the Brazil shirt would earn R$ 100 more. However, they said the promise was also not kept.

