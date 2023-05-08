Influencer gets married in a transparent wedding dress, covered in insults

Ellie Gonsalves, an Australian influencer and model, has been covered in insults on social media for sporting a transparent wedding dress at her wedding.

In reality, the woman wore three wedding dresses: her wedding, in fact, lasted two days. However, the dress that the influencer chose for the second day of celebrations caused a sensation, which left very little to the imagination.

“My husband’s face when he saw me in this dress was amazing,” the model wrote on hers profile Instagram.

The bride, in fact, wore a short and transparent dress with a dizzying slit on the thigh.

“You are easy and too free” commented a follower with the influencer who replied to the criticisms by writing: “I can’t believe people are so offended by a wedding dress”.

“If you don’t like it, change the channel” added the model, inviting everyone to tone it down.

Several fans of Ellie Gonsalves, however, have come to her defense: “Women can wear whatever makes them happy … as long as it’s not someone with a rocking body.”

“He didn’t plan anyone else’s dream day, he planned his own. And she is beautiful ”commented someone else instead.