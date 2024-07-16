Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig, Julia Hanigk

An influencer travels halfway around the world for her hairdresser visit. And explains in more detail why, in her opinion, this is a real money-saving trick.

Istanbul – Influencers sometimes earn a lot of money – even if a fitness influencer recently thought that $200,000 in salary was too little. Perhaps she would have liked the “savings trick” presented by another influencer on TikTok. The American states in a video: “Ever since my hair salon offered me $4,000 for hair extensions, I’ve been coming to Turkey.” But is that really a cost-effective strategy?

Hairdresser visit in Turkey: Influencer travels from over 10,000 kilometers

“It’s like genetics,” says the influencer, who regularly flies to Turkey to take care of her hair. “Nobody can do hair as well as Turkish stylists. It’s like genetics or something. They are gifted,” praises Bryn Elise in her TikTok video, in which she documents her trip from the USA to Turkey to have her extensions renewed. Her video has the motto: “This is your sign for a beauty trip to Turkey.” And for this she says she is willing to travel 6,217 miles – that’s the equivalent of almost 10,005 kilometers.

She also shows an email from a hair salon that is increasing its prices from June 2022. For 24 inches (approx. 61 centimeters) of hair extensions, the salon in the USA charges $4,450 (approx. 3,662 euros). Of course, whether this is true cannot be confirmed. What is certain, however, is that the young woman travels to the holiday country for her hairstyle and claims to have done so five times already. She mentions in another comment that she flies every four months. “It’s the best beauty deal in the world and no one can convince me otherwise.”

Really a bargain? That’s how much the flight, accommodation and meals cost

She describes her transformation from “rat to hair model” and as an “emotional rollercoaster”. The now very blonde influencer says she paid $500 (approx. €458) for 300 26-inch (approx. 66 centimetres) extensions, including dyeing and styling. Plus, of course, the flight, which the influencer says costs $700 (approx. €642), and accommodation for a total of $300 (approx. €275). In another video, she estimates her food costs at around $150. In total, that would be $1650 (approx. €1513). She thinks: “I saved money and got a free holiday on top of that.”

Beauty tourism has more and more followers

Influencers often travel to Turkey to have cosmetic surgery performed there. One such cosmetic surgery went wrong for a mother of three. And the “Most painful cosmetic surgery in the world” by an influencer caused people to shake their heads. Bryn Elise has, however, already been to Turkey for several other treatments and is delighted. “It has completely changed my life,” she says. She also mentions eyelash extensions and can be seen sitting in the dentist’s chair in the video.

The influencer doesn’t just have beauty treatments done in Turkey. On her TikTok account, there are videos of a tattoo session in Colombia and a dental correction in Thailand. “I’m obsessed with beauty tourism,” she admits.

Many TikTok users react enthusiastically – but they forget an important point

The comments under the videos are mostly positive – most people think the trip is great. Only a few express incomprehension. One person writes disparagingly “rich people” and a woman remarks: “I can barely afford groceries.” The other comments are similar to this one: “I’m full of admiration.” Bryn Elise’s idea is also well received by most: “Okay, I would definitely do some beauty tourism girls’ trips.”

What is not mentioned in the comments, however, are the CO₂ emissions that arise from such regular beauty trips all over the world. According to a calculator, a hypothetical transatlantic flight from Düsseldorf to New York and back would produce around 3.65 tons of CO₂. Experts say that in order to prevent warming of more than two degrees this century, we would have to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to one tonne per capita by 2050. The government wants to promote climate-neutral flying.

If the US influencer had enjoyed her beauty journey to the fullest, she had other influencer had less good experiences on her vacationHer conclusion: “It was hell.” (jh/kh)