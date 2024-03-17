Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

A fitness influencer visits the ghost village of Roghudi in Italy with friends. While the group is filming a video there, the influencer falls and dies.

Roghudi – Greek fitness influencer Giorgi Janelidze, known on social media as Tzane, had planned a very special trip with his friends while on vacation in Italy. The destination was the deserted mountain village of Roghudi Vecchio. The village was abandoned by residents after two severe floods in the 1970s and has been vacant ever since, the website informs Turismo Reggio Calabria. It is a popular destination for hikers, although authorities advise against visiting the dilapidated settlement. The group wanted to shoot a video in Roghudi, but then tragedy struck.

Influencer dies after falling in abandoned mountain village in Italy

It was already dark when Janeldize, according to the report from notizie.virgilio.it is said to have climbed onto the balcony of one of the empty houses. From there he fell, probably because he couldn't see the edge of the balcony due to the poor lighting conditions. There was no railing.

The influencer visited the abandoned village of Roghudi with his friends. He climbed onto an unsecured balcony, fell and died. © Pond5 Images/IMAGO

Rescue workers were alerted, but were only able to reach the scene of the accident with great difficulty. A landslide blocks access to the site from the road. In the end, any help came too late for the influencer. The rescuers were only able to recover his body. The idea of ​​a family of another dead influencer caused horror among his fans.

Dismay among friends and fans after death of fitness influencer in Italy

Janeldize's friends shared the influencer's death on their own social media channels to inform his fans. “Unfortunately Tzane is no longer with us. He left us yesterday afternoon on our trip to Italy. Please pray with us that his soul can rest in peace,” one of them wrote.

The news of Tzane's death caused dismay among his followers. Many of his Instagram posts contain comments in which his fans express their sadness. One person writes: “May God welcome you with open arms.” Another comment reads: “Tell me that’s not true.”

However, some also showed a morbid interest in the video that shows the fall and thus the last minutes of Tzane's life. According to the news magazine report Reggio Today The search terms “Tzane death video”, “Tzane death Italy” and “Tzane thanatos” (Greek for Tzane death) are said to have been searched many times online.

Unfortunately, incidents involving social media personalities occur again and again in Italy. For example, German influencers vandalized a historic villa. That's why the government now wants to crack down on influencers. (sp)