Various content creators captivate by exposing sales and sales in famous companies that they visit, this time the video of a influencer who explains weight by weight how to buy an electric Corolla without spending so much.

Omar Educación Financiera, is an influencer known for guiding consumers in purchases, sometimes not to fall into ‘small payments’, with long-term purchases, however, this time caused a furore when talking about gasolinean important topic for everyone

46 seconds were enough for the financial expert to catch his followers, because in each publication he shares infallible tricks and tips to save on different famous brands, because that’s how he looks for guide buyers Before purchasing a product, to have the necessary knowledge to save.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the account @omareducacionfinanciera’, exposed whether it is convenient to buy a hybrid electric car, which refers to vehicles that combine an internal combustion engine and one or more electric motors.

To solve the unknown: “gasoline is very expensive. It will be convenient for me to buy a hybrid car to pay less in fuel.”

The influencer, by providing insights into investments and finances, noted: “On average, a hybrid Corolla gets twice the miles per liter of a traditional Corolla,

The content creator, who studied mechanical engineering with a master’s degree in business administration, during the viral video, shared the information as if he were an employee and was giving the information to a client, before purchasing a service, so that they have the basic knowledge,

Finally, he explained in detail the consumption of gasoline: “Your monthly gasoline consumption in a Toyota Corolla is around 1400, in the hybrid it would be 700 per month. The difference in the price of a normal Corolla and a hybrid with the same capacities is of 50,000. With these numbers, in about 5 years you would recoup the extra 50,000 you paid for the Corolla hybrid.If you add to this the tax benefits that hybrid cars have and that you are also helping the environment, this becomes quite a lot. attractive.