“Mom, don’t work too much,” Archie told Meghan Markleas she herself has remembered with the magazine ‘People’. The Duchess of Sussex has begun a new stage and does it without fear of looking back. His professional career ended when his relationship with the Prince Harry But, now, five years after leaving England and the British royal family he takes up his work. This March 4 of premieres in Netflix the Docuserie ‘with Love, Meghan’, where he opens a window to his family life and his new brand, As Ever. He does it with the feeling that he returns to his origins: to television, the first, but also to his blog, The Tig.

Because his intention is to share his routine and his lifestyle advice, as he did then. «I’ve never wanted to be a lady who goes out to eatI have always wanted to be a woman who works, ”wrote Meghan Markle in a publication of The Tig. Now he remembers that he chose Harry above his blog, and »would not change it for anything», but that the Prince loves to see her excited about his new projects. «He met me when I had the blog and I see the brightness in your eyes When he sees me doing the things he was doing when he met me, ”he confesses now in an interview with the magazine ‘People’.

However, Meghan does not consider that her program in Netflix or her new brand, or even her newly released Instagram, makes her an ‘influencer’. «I see myself like A businesswoman and a founder», Assures the aforementioned medium. “If the brand ends up, then it is great,” he adds.

Meghan Markle doesn’t want to be ‘tradwife’

And it also tries to separate from the term “tradwife”, which is related to the “traditional wife” and has become fashionable in social networks in recent months. Even despite talking about the happiness of her domestic life, a second honeymoon with her husband and Your plans to sell jam. Some examples are the Nara Smith model or the Spanish ‘influencer’ Roro, although the latter has denied that he intends to share traditional values. In his case, Meghan says that in his series does not try to achieve perfectionalthough appearances say otherwise. “It’s about doing what you can do and do it with love,” he says.









In his interview Meghan also talks about why they continue to use the title of Dukes of Sussex. Even if they have left their position in the British royal family and no longer have an official position. «It is our name shared as a familyand I suppose I had not realized how significant it would be for me until we had children. I get like Archie, Lili, H and I have it. It means a lot to me», Share. In this way he responds to all the ‘haters’ who question him why he continues to use it.

Prince Harry leaves only at a time in the docuserie, although they say from ‘People’ that his presence “feels” behind the cameras. «It was clear that I wanted it to be Meghan’s moment to shine», Says a member of the Netflix team.