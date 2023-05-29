China.- An influencer died during the dangerous challenge of drinking liters of alcohol in a TikTok broadcast.

Chinese influencer Sanqiangehad been sanctioned for uploading videos to the TikTok platform, where appears drinking large amounts of liquor soon.

The tiktoker known as “Sanqiange” (Brother Three Thousand), died after broadcasting live drinking bottles of the alcohol Baijiu, a Chinese liquor with an alcohol content between 30% and 60%.

According to the Chinese media Shangyou News, the young man drank at least three bottles of liquor as part of a TikTok challenge called “PK”which consists of a “battle” of influencers to win rewards and gifts from viewers.

In the challenge, the losers of the competition are punished by excessive intake of Baijiu.

sanqiange participated with another influencer during the early morning of May 16 and broadcast the live on his TikTok channel.

“I don’t know how much I had consumed before I tuned in to the show. But in the last part of the video, I watched him finish three bottles before starting on a fourth.“said the other influencer.

“PK matches ended around 1am and 2pm (when his family found him) he was already dead“.

It should be noted that previously Sanqiange had already uploaded videos of him drinking large amounts of alcohol.

The tiktoker had received samsons on TikTok for drinking alcohol and the original recording, after the death of the influencer became known, the original video was removed from the platform, but the recording was downloaded and disseminated.