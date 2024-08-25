Arthur Sousa compares the company’s plane to a “cart with wings”; flight to Fernando de Noronha was cancelled and passengers were relocated

The digital influencer Arthur Sousa criticized on his profile on Instagram the Voepass after the cancellation of a flight to Fernando de Noronha (PE). According to him, the trip was canceled after the pilots identified a problem. The plane took off, but was forced to land shortly after.

Sousa, who has 1.8 million followers on the social network, said the experience was unpleasant and called the plane “wing wagon”. He also complained about the heat. The information is from Metropolises.

In the report, the influencer mentioned the crash of the Voepass plane in Vinhedo (SP), which killed 62 people on August 9.

“What else are they going to wait for? A plane crashed, other planes have had problems and the company is in this mess. What else are they going to wait to do something?”he asked.

WHAT THE AIRLINE SAYS

To the Poder360Voepass said that the flight was canceled for technical reasons and that the company re-accommodated the passengers on another flight to Noronha the following day.

ACCIDENT IN VINEYARD

The plane had left Cascavel, in Paraná, bound for Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. There were no survivors. There is still no official confirmation of the cause of the crash of Voepass flight 2283.

The investigation is being conducted by Cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents) of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force). The preliminary report is expected to be released by September 11.

Read the full note below:

“Voepass Linhas Aéreas informs that the flight that would operate from Recife to Fernando de Noronha yesterday, on August 23, 2024, was canceled for technical reasons. The company re-accommodated the passengers on an extra flight, which took place today, August 24, 2024.

“The company also reinforces that it follows absolutely all protocols that attest to the full compliance of our procedures and equipment in relation to the highest standards of international aviation.

“The daily aircraft maintenance process is part of the routine of all airlines in the world and, under no circumstances, do our planes take off without being in full compliance with the regulations of the sector.”