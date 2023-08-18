Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

Maximilian Schwarzhuber with the summit trumpet on the Großglockner © maximilianschwarzhuber.com/

An incurable illness cost Maximilian Schwarzhuber (30) from Bavaria both his legs. He doesn’t want to let this slow him down – and climbs the “Seven Summits” of the Alps with prostheses.

Wolnzach/Chamonix – This summer, the influencer has set himself the goal of climbing the highest peaks in the seven Alpine countries: The adventure began on June 10 at the Zugspitze (2962 meters), followed by the Doufourspitze (4634 meters) in Switzerland , the Gran Paradiso (4061 meters) in Italy, the Triglav in Slovenia (2864 meters) and the Grauspitz in Liechtenstein (2599 meters).

Last week, the 30-year-old stood on the summit of the Großglockner – the highest mountain in Austria. At an altitude of 3,798 meters he played his personal tune with the black trumpet he had brought with him.

Awesome stage on the highest peak in the Alps: “Goes quite nicely into the Haxn”

On Thursday (18 August) the march to the highest peak in the Alps – Mont Blanc in France – began. From the village of Cormayeur on the Italian side, we first went to the Rifugio Torino – the Turiner Hütte at an altitude of 3375 meters. “That was 2100 meters of ascent, that’s pretty exhausting,” Schwarzhuber said merkur.de from IPPEN MEDIA.

On Friday (August 18) we continued across the French border to the Refuge des Cosmiques at 3566 meters – in glorious weather. The summit stage is scheduled for Saturday (19 August): “Tomorrow morning at 1 a.m. we have breakfast and at two o’clock we start to the summit,” says Schwarzhuber.

Ill from childhood: formerly in a wheelchair, today a mountaineer – despite prostheses

With his climbing partner Alex Daffner (31) from Essenbach near Landshut (Lower Bavaria), he is supposed to climb the Cosmique route to the summit – with counter climbs, that’s 1675 meters in altitude over slopes that are up to 50 degrees steep. “A glacier broke off on the way, the edge is 20 meters high, we have to dodge, that’s going to be tricky,” reports Schwarzhuber. Ten out of 15 mountaineers would have had to abandon the summit attempt the day before.

Schwarzhuber doesn’t really give up at all: even as a child he suffered from Guillain-Barré syndrome, which causes inflammatory changes in the nervous system and can lead to death. His legs tormented him with pain, he often sat in a wheelchair. In 2017 he decided to have his legs amputated.

Extreme athlete with a handicap wants to climb the Alps: Ambition yes, but safety is the top priority

After only six months with the prostheses he completed a ten-kilometer run, last year he cycled 1001 kilometers from Flensburg to Oberstdorf in 48 hours. He earns his living as a motivational speaker, on Facebook you can follow the adventures of the extreme athlete with a handicap.

Schwarzhuber’s motto: “It is not the circumstances that have power over you, but your responses to them.” But on Mont Blanc, safety has the highest priority. Schwarzhuber: “If it gets too dangerous, we’ll turn around.” Just over a year ago, it became clear just how dangerous the highest mountain in the Alps is, even for experienced and well-trained people: at that time, a former skiing world champion had a fatal accident while climbing .