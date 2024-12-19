Influencer Beandri Booysen He died at the age of 19. The person in charge of breaking the news was her mother, through a Facebook page dedicated to the young woman, who suffered from Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, which caused her to age quickly and prematurely.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Beandri Booysen, one of South Africa’s most beloved and inspiring women,” reads the statement on the ‘Beandri, our inspiration’ page. [Beandri, nuestra inspiración].

The young woman became known, in addition to “her vibrant personality and contagious laugh.” for being the last survivor in South Africa with progeria.

“Despite the challenges he had to face, Beandri radiated hope and happiness,” the note adds. “She became a symbol of awareness for progeria and other special needs, and used her unique spirit to inspire thousands of people around the world,” he continues.









The young woman’s family, born November 20, 2005 has “kindly” asked for privacy to face “this deeply difficult time, as they come to terms with the loss of their beloved Beandri.”

The note ends by indicating that information with the details of the event will be provided in his memory “in due course.”