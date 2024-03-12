DThe controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother have been imprisoned again in Romania. Police officers executed two European arrest warrants against the two men at around 11:15 p.m. local time on Monday, which had been issued by British judicial authorities for sexual offenses and exploitation in Great Britain, Romanian police said on Tuesday. A spokesman for Tate confirmed the brothers' arrest.

British citizens Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Romania in another case at the end of 2022. The public prosecutor's office accuses the two men and two women of running a human trafficking ring in Romania and other countries such as the USA and Great Britain.

Allegations include human trafficking and rape

Seven suspected victims of sexual exploitation of the accused are known. The prosecutor explained that they were forced “through physical violence and psychological coercion” to perform sexual acts for Internet porn, which the Tate brothers then wanted to sell.

After several months of pre-trial detention and subsequent house arrest, the two men are still waiting for their trial to begin in Romania. The allegations include human trafficking, rape and the formation of a criminal organization for the sexual exploitation of women.

Andrew Tate was banned from several Internet networks because of misogynistic comments, but still has around nine million followers on the online service X. In videos he gives tips for success and spreads misogynistic and sometimes violent wisdom. Among other things, he wrote that women who become victims of sexual assault have themselves to blame.