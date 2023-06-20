The former kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate, already the protagonist of a heated clash on social networks with Greta Thumberg (he said “I have 33 machines and I produce a lot of emissions”), was indicted again in Romania on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women. He brings it back there BBC. Tate, who holds dual American and British citizenship, was also accused by his brother Tristan and two other people. The Tate brothers were arrested for the first time last December at their home in Bucharest and have been under house arrest since March.



The Romanian agency against organized crime, DIICOT, says in a statement that the 4 defendants – i.e. Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian women – formed a criminal group in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking humans” in Romania, the United States and the United Kingdom. The agency adds that 7 women were deceived and transported to Romania, where they were sexually exploited and subjected to physical violence by the gang.

Tate, 36, is a professional kickboxer with millions of Twitter followers. He has resided in Romania since 2017 and was previously banned from several social networking platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech. He has repeatedly stated that Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and that their case is a political conspiracy to silence him.

Prosecutors have ordered the confiscation of the Tate brothers’ assets, including 15 luxury cars, luxury watches and about $3 million in cryptocurrencies, the DIICOT news agency said. Tate spokeswoman Mateea Petrescu said today that the brothers are ready to “prove their innocence and avenge their reputation.” “Tate’s legal team stands ready to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities, presenting all the evidence necessary to exonerate the brothers and unmask any misinterpretations or false allegations,” Petrescu said.