Buscarest, Romania.- British influencer Andrew Tate arrested for human trafficking in Romaniaafter the police allegedly realized that he was in the country when responding in a video to environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

In social networks there is speculation that Tate gave away his location with a pizza box that appeared in a video he posted on social media in which one responded to the activist, the business logo can be seen on the box.

Andrew was arrested along with his brother and will appear on Friday in front of a court in Bucharest for being accused of forcing several women into prostitutionreported the anti-mafia prosecutor.

“At the beginning of 2021, (the) four suspects formed an organized criminal group with a view to committing the crime of trafficking in human beings on the territory of Romania, but also in other countries,” prosecutors from the Directorate of Investigations on the Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) of Romania in a statement dated Thursday.

The two brothers together with two detained Romanians are accused of forcing women to have intimate encounters to record them and disseminate the material In Internet.

The The openly macho influencer got involved on Wednesday, December 28, in a controversy with the activist Greta Thunbergwhen mentioning her in a tweet where she asked for an email to submit a list of your collection of 33 highly carbon dioxide emitting cars.

Which sparked a series of responses between the two public figures, including the one social network users attribute to Tate’s arrest.in which he asked for pizza boxes that will not be recycled.

Following Tate’s arrest, Greta Thunberg published on social networks “this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes”which generated millions of reactions.

(With information from AFP)