British TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari, 24, and his mother, 46, Ansreen Bukhari have been sentenced to life in prison (with a minimum of 31 and 26 years respectively to be spent behind bars) by Leicester Crown Court over instigating the murder of two 21-year-olds who were driven off the road during a car chase in the early hours of February 11, 2022.

According to the reconstruction made by the prosecution during the trial, one of the two victims, Saqib Hussain, who was traveling on the English highway A46 aboard a Skoda with his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, had been lured into a trap by the two women after having blackmailed with the threat of spreading a risqué video filmed during the relationship with the forty-year-old mother of the social media star. Before dying in the crash into a tree, the young man had telephoned the police in panic stating that his friend’s Skoda had been rammed by some attackers aboard two vehicles wearing balaclavas. Hussain was going to an appointment with the young Mahek whom I had promised to pay him back three thousand pounds but in reality he had organized her murder, also involving the friend of the ex «toyboy».

The affair also saw the life sentence for voluntary homicide of Rekan Karwan and Raees Jamal (with a minimum of 26 and 31 years respectively to spend in prison), as perpetrators of the ramming, while the other three members of the team hired by mother and daughter were given prison terms of between 14 and 11 years to eliminate Hussain.