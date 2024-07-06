The influencer Aline Maria Ferreira da Silvaknown in Brazil for her lifestyle and fashion content, is one of the latest celebrity victims of an alleged botched medical procedure. The 33-year-old woman was hospitalized for several days after undergoing a buttock augmentation, until her family confirmed her death this week.

“It is with immense regret that we announce the passing of our Aline Ferreira,” they announced on the content creator’s social networks, detailing that His death occurred on July 2.

In addition, she was described as a “dreamy and always smiling” woman. The news has surprised her thousands of followers, with whom she used to share her daily life with her family and her husband and two children.

His death occurred after a cosmetic procedure

Local media reports that the influencer died after experiencing complications resulting from a buttock augmentation procedure at a clinic in the city of Goiânia. This aesthetic treatment is known as PMMa, which is injectable into the body.

Apparently, hours after leaving the operating room, Aline reportedly contracted an infection that left her in a coma and caused her to suffer two cardiac arrests..

The first heart failure occurred on Friday, June 28, and the second on June 30. Two days later, on Tuesday, July 2, he died.

The woman was hospitalized for six days.

According to the family’s account to the local media G1this would be the chronology of the woman’s health status:

On June 23, he underwent the procedure aesthetic. The next day he started having a fever, but he took medication at home. Then, on June 26, the abdominal pains began.

It was not until June 27 that her health condition worsened, as the woman reportedly fainted in her husband’s arms and was taken to a “private hospital in North Asa. She was then taken to Hran, presenting low blood pressure and rapid heartbeat“, according to the cited media.

On June 28, she was admitted to an intensive care unit and was intubated until June 29, when she was transferred to a medical center in Asa Sul, where she suffered cardiac arrest. She finally died on July 2.

The owner of the clinic was arrested

In connection with the case, the Civil Police went to the clinic where the procedure was performed on the influencer on July 3, where the owner, identified as Grazielly, was arrested. She had no records to perform this type of treatment.

Judicial sources confirmed to G1 that the owner of the establishment did not have the qualifications that accredited her as a biomedical professional. In addition, the authorities reported that the clinic did not have the corresponding health license.

Meanwhile, Grazielly is being investigated for crimes including personal injury, illegal practice of medicine, and other crimes related to deceiving consumers.