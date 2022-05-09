The Bolivian influencer and tiktoker Ale Pinedo has been in Peruvian territory for a week. His visit generated quite a stir, both in the city of Juliaca and in Puno. Proof of this are the videos that the same content creator shared on his social networks due to the good acceptance he achieved.

Days ago, Pinedo told his followers that the intention was to reach the Puno town of Yunguyo and record some episodes for the Bolivian soap opera I love you which is broadcast on the Bolivian channel Red Uno. However, his surprise was great when many users asked him to visit Puno, Cusco, Arequipa and other cities in Peru.

“So much support on social networks left us impressed. The support was no longer only on social networks, but also in person and that encouraged us to think about bigger things,” Ale Pinedo commented on Facebook.

YOU CAN SEE: Juliaca airport will remain closed until noon this Monday

After that, the influencer and his team traveled to Puno where they hundreds of people managed to take pictures with him . Likewise, he could not miss his visit to the “cases” (homemade) of the Bella Vista market in Puno; where, as in Bolivia, he spread about the importance of consuming native foods and popular culture. He also highlighted the beauty of Lake Titicaca in Puno and visited the Temple of Fertility in Chucuito.

For example, in the Puno city a video was made about chuño , a food that is widely consumed in Puno and Bolivia. Likewise, the origin of the caporal and how its practice unites two countries, despite the border limits, was discussed.

Influencer was decorated by the Municipality of Puno. Photo: Ale Pinedo Tv / Facebook