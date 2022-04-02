Influencer Leonardo Gannancyr accused security guards at the ItaMusic show house, in Itaboraí, in the interior of Rio, of aggression and homophobia after he and his boyfriend were expelled from the party. Through social networks, the influencer narrated the sequence of events that occurred in the early hours of Friday, 1, until the moment they were expelled from the place. “They called my boyfriend a fag.” The confusion would have started the moment the influencer’s boyfriend went to the bathroom. According to Gannancyr’s account, his companion said it was ‘too tight’ and made a gesture with his pants while in line, which would have motivated the security guard’s hostile behavior. The couple has already filed a police report.

In an interview with Estadão, Leonardo stated that the boyfriend was surprised with a rear naked choke and kicks. In that time interval, the influencer asked a friend to film the fight. In the influencer’s stories, it is possible to notice a discussion between the employees and the influencer. In the outside area, he talks to other people who also say they were victims of alleged attacks by the security guards. The couple went to the party to accompany the performance of singer Ludmilla. “I am exposing for you to see that it is not a lie,” he said. See the video:

According to the couple, the police who were assisting at the entrance to the party went to listen to the security guards. They would have said that the influencer’s sister had passed out in the middle of the party, for that reason they were removed from the show. Leonardo refuted the officials’ version. With no resolution of the case, they went to three police stations at dawn, but all were closed. “I’m going to the police station together with him to be able to report”, he detailed in the videos. At the 72nd DP of Mutuá they were instructed by police to register a bo online. In the aftermath of the posts, he claimed he was feeling embarrassed by “an unnecessary situation of incompetent security,” he wrote.

“It just created trauma. The fear today is much higher, we don’t know what can happen”, said the influencer. Throughout the day, Leonardo shared testimonies of witnesses who claimed to have witnessed the scene. “I saw the moment when they grabbed your boyfriend by the neck without a single conversation or anything. Another came and hanged him without even knowing what it was about.”

Residents of São Gonçalo, a municipality 23 kilometers from Itaboraí, where the party was held, the couple is worried about possible retaliation from the organizers of the concert hall. The Civil Police reported that the case is being investigated and was registered as a bodily injury at the Itaboraí police station.

The report of Estadão tried to contact ItaMusic by call and WhatsApp, but there was no response. Space is open for demonstration

