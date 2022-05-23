The urban music singer Gabrielefrom Italian origin and with Argentine rootsinfects the music industry with a unique style, influenced by Daddy Yankee, J Balvin and Bad Bunny. The interpreter throws his new song “Dilemma”a theme dedicated to the lost love we once had. The also composer is preparing the release of his EP, as well as his tour of Latin American countries, including Mexico.

“Dilemma”, a song that shows the great musical influence that the singer has reinforced throughout his career. The production was carried out by the Dominican producer Okeilou, while the lyrics were created by the same performer, who was inspired during a music camp in Marbella, Spain.

“Initially, it was a topic that would only be uploaded to social networks, but we liked it a lot and decided to do it big,” he said. Gabrielle. The theme is accompanied by a video, which has the concept of a Street video, with the aim of not losing the energy that the song already has.

Gabrielle Signore, better known as Gabriele, from the age of 5 began his path by participating in contests and school events. Héctor Lavoe and Celia Cruz are part of his greatest musical influences, which is why his beginnings were devoted to salsa.

Gabriele Signore will visit Mexico to make his musical proposal known to the public. Photo: courtesy

However, time would lead him to discover the work of Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, Sech, J Balvin and J Quiles, artists who infect you with their rhythm in order to dedicate themselves fully to the urban genre. “I see in them a motivation to create new things, new rhythms. They are my greatest inspiration, I also want to leave a mark in the world of the urban genre.”

At the age of 17, he ventured to explore composition and production. Two years later, along with his university studies, his songs “Dime” and “Pensando en ti” were released, produced by the Colombian Ovy On The Drums. In 2016, he made the decision to focus only on music by moving to Medellín, Colombia, where he collaborates with producers such as Ovy On The Drums and the company SAI.

Later, he began working with the Dominican producer Okeilou. That same year she released the song “Now”, which is trending on the Audiomack platform. In the following years, she released songs like “Ella está pa ‘mi”, “Entrégate”, “Nada de ti” and “Duele”.

2020 is the year that Gabriele collaborates with the British artist Jordan Darko, with whom he releases the single “Loco Remix”, which went viral in Spain and the United Kingdom, achieving one million views in one month; Currently, it has almost 500 thousand reproductions on Spotify. The following year, she premiered “Pal perreo”, which to date has more than a million views on YouTube, while on Spotify it is about to reach half a million views.

It was a topic that hit very well in countries like Argentina, Spain, Mexico and Chile. I am very grateful for people’s response, I already look forward to being face to face and being able to vibrate on stage with each one of those who enjoy my songs.

For now, Gabriele prepares for what will be his tour of Spain, Italy, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico. “I am very excited about everything we have planned for this year. It is an honor to be able to visit countries as warm and full of magic as Mexico. I want to be close to the people who already follow me and for more Mexicans to know my musical project to that together we make that connection that only music achieves”.

Recently, he released the first song of his “The Journey” EPa material that brings different flavors and colors to what urban music is up to now, “we have everything, so keep an eye out”.