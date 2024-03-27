Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Influence | USU: Nearly 700 lobbying organizations have submitted their information to the transparency register

March 27, 2024
According to Uutissuomalainen, among those registered are companies, organizations, associations, educational institutions, universities and communication agencies.

A year By 5 p.m. on Wednesday, nearly 700 lobbying organizations had submitted their information to the transparency register opened at the beginning, says Uutissuomalainen.

The goal of the transparency register is to make systematic influence on parliament and ministries, which is carried out outside of official working groups and hearings, more visible than before. In addition, the register aims to prevent inappropriate influence and to strengthen citizens' trust in the state administration.

Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Transparency Register Tuomo Yli-Huttula estimates, according to Uutissuomalainen, that the number of those who reported information will reach almost 800 before the registration deadline looming at the end of March.

According to Uutissuomalainen, among those registered are companies, organizations, associations, educational institutions, universities and communication agencies. Yli-Huttula believes that the entities do not fail to announce their influence activities, because they can lose their credibility in a country the size of Finland if they do not fulfill their obligations.

Registered operators must submit an activity report every six months. The first announcements will be available for everyone to see from July.

