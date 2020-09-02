The Paris prosecutor’s office announced, Wednesday, September 2, the classification without follow-up to the investigation for “influence peddling” which targeted Gerald Darmanin. The Minister of the Interior is accused of having abused his elected position to obtain sexual favors from a citizen in exchange for the granting of a job and housing, in 2015, while he was mayor of Tourcoing (North).

La Tourquennoise had filed a complaint for “abuse of weakness” but the investigation was closed for the first time, in May 2018. The association “Pourvoir feministe” tried, this summer, to relaunch the case by taking legal action. this time on the grounds of “influence peddling”, considering that the complainant still benefited from the social housing and public employment promised.

According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, however, the association’s letter covers the same elements already examined by the preliminary investigation of 2018, and would not bring new elements likely to call into question the classification without follow-up.

Gérald Darmanin nevertheless remains still under criminal investigation for rape, in a similar case of suspicion of aid in exchange for sexual favors, the victim arguing that the sexual intercourse was this time not consented.

Cyprien Caddeo