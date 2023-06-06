Influence | Helsinki will once again distribute more than 8 million euros to the ideas of Helsinki residents

Helsinki once again distributes money to the citizens’ own ideas. You can propose reforms in the Omastadi project.

In the Omastadi project 8.8 million euros will soon be distributed again for the ideas of the people of Helsinki, says the City of Helsinki in its press release. The third round of the project will start in October.

Own stadium is Participatory budgeting of the City of Helsinki a project where the townspeople themselves get to influence what the money is used for.

In the first phase of the project, the residents get to come up with ideas on what things could be developed in the city. Next time we will come up with ideas from the 2nd to the 15th. October

After that, it is the turn of the joint development phase, where the ideas are developed into feasible proposals, and cost estimates are made from them.

The third stage of the project is a vote, in which all Helsinki residents over the age of 12 can participate.

In the final stage, the city implements the proposals that received the most votes.

The budget is divided between Helsinki’s major districts according to their population. Each of the seven major districts votes on the use of their own money pot. A part of the budget is used for proposals concerning the entire city.

My own stadium has been organized twice during the years 2018–2021. At the moment, there are still projects from the last round being implemented.

According to the city’s press release, the citizens had hoped that they would be able to vote faster and that the implementation would proceed faster. The third round will be shorter than the previous ones.

The city’s goal is that the proposals made in October will be voted on next spring. In the last round, the proposals were not voted on until the following fall.

In previous years, the money has been used, for example, for winter swimming spots, outdoor gyms, and increasing exercise opportunities for children and young people. In addition, money has flowed from the budget for organizing robot clubs and summer hens.

The third round of planning workshops will be held on June 14 at the central library in Oodi. All Helsinki residents can participate in the workshop.