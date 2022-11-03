The official presentation of Influence Day took place this morning at Spazio Lenovo in Milan, the event that on November 10 will take us behind the scenes of the Creator Economy, born to be a moment of in-depth study of every aspect of the world of influencer marketing, thanks to the presence as exceptional speaker of the most important creators in Italy.

The format, conceived by FLU, the business unit of Uniting Group, and sponsored by the Municipality of Milan, will be divided into three parts: INDA conference, round-table theater, panel and thematic keynote speeches, INDA awards, award at its first dedicated edition to the work of creators and influencers, INDA dinner, the perfect networking moment at the end of the work.

It will be a day of experiential training, within the Milanese location ‘Magna Pars’, which is part of the schedule of Milan Digital Week 2022, the largest Italian event dedicated to education, culture and digital innovation.

“Influence Day is an important occasion for us and for the entire growing ecosystem of the Italian creator economy and beyond. It is an opportunity to deepen data and research, redefine strategic approaches, take a look at the future, share many successful case histories, but also redefine the taxonomy: from influencer marketing to influence marketing, eliminating generalizations and enhancing uniqueness. of every creator – says Giancarlo Sampietro, Chief Business & Innovation Officer of Uniting Group and Founder & CEO of FLU – Hence the need for a comparison between creators, companies and institutions on the role and value of the Creator Economy, behind the scenes together with its protagonists. And if we have to talk about innovation, we want to do it by giving everyone a cutting-edge experience: Influence Day will in fact also be usable within a virtual reality created ad hoc for the occasion, the INDA Metaverse “

With the collaboration of the Technical Partner TechStar, an Italian company Metaverse Enabler that develops Metaverse business solutions to accompany companies in their Virtual Transformation, it will in fact be possible to experience the experience in immersive reality, in a setting developed for the occasion.

Many prominent names present for this first edition of Influence Day: from Gabriele Vagnato, comedian and creator with over 4 million followers, to the youtuber winner of the Island of the Famous Awed ™ and Marco Cartasegna, Founder and director of Torcha. From Paola Di Benedetto, model and much appreciated TV-radio host, to Pow3r, one of the most followed and loved gamers on the Italian scene. And again: Catherine Poulain, famous influencer and DJ, “Il Milanese Imbruttito”, represented by Tommaso Pozza (Co-founder & Sales Director), Cooker Girl (Aurora Cavallo), emerging phenomenon in the cooking world of social media, one of the top creators of Giallozafferano, Benedetta De Luca, undisputed ambassador of body positivity and gender and inclusion editor of The Wom.

During the day, a preview of Doxa’s research, one of the most important Italian companies for market research, “Follower and influencer: what relationship is possible?”, Created to investigate the point of view of consumers on the relationship between influencers and brand.

A very rich schedule, also the result of the involvement of important Sponsors such as Haier and Spazio Lenovo, as well as excellent Media Partners such as the Main Media Partners Giallozafferano, the leading food media brand in Italy and The Wom, the 100% inclusive social magazine that speaks to young millennials and Generation Z, Influenxer and Webboh.