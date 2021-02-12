The first day of the Six Nations left an unexpected victory, that of Scotland against England, another expected, that of France against Italy, and a last difficult to read, Wales versus Ireland.

The second day, which starts this Saturday (15:15) in London, will be a turning point to clear up the unknowns (many) and strengthen the certainties (few), left by the initial act. England and Italy open fire at Twickenham. A game without history that should serve as a bath of self-esteem for La Rosa after the collapse of the Calcutta Cup. Eddie Jones already has the discharge of Mako Vunipola and will return to the double opening scheme with Ford at 10 and Farrell at 12. The big victim, Ollie Lawrence, who could not shine against Scotland and goes to the bench.

After (17:45) the highlight of the day will arrive. Scotland, grown after subduing the English at home for the first time since 1983, host Wales, who suffered to beat Ireland playing an hour in numerical superiority. The Thistle has the casualties of Ritchie, Redpath and Maitland, which open the doors of the XV to Thomson, Lang and Graham; Leek won’t be able to count on two flankers, Lydiate and Navidi, so Wainwright recovers a 6 that should be his. Nor with Tomos Williams or George North, who leave space for Gareth Davies and Liam Williams in the 9 and 11 respectively (Watkin will be the second center this time).

The match will give a real measure of the chances of Dragons and Caledonians in the title race. The former have nothing to boast about after a poor initial staging; the latter, who seem to have finally found the balance between front and line, will be clear candidates if they believe in themselves and impose themselves. On Sunday it will be the turn of Ireland, hurt after the eventful defeat in Cardiff, and France, the great rival to beat once the favoritism of the English has deflated.