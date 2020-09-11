The common man, troubled by skyrocketing prices of potatoes, onions, tomatoes and green vegetables, is yet to get relief from inflation. Just three months more inflation may be hit. Such apprehension has been expressed in the latest report of SBI EcoRap. According to the report, the retail inflation rate will now come below 4 percent only after December. It has been reported in the report that the boom in this time is the breakdown of the supply chain due to corona. At the same time, the prices have also increased due to heavy purchases made by the government.

Also read: The cheapest potato, onion and tomato is available here

According to the report, the August inflation rate based on the consumer price index may remain at 7 percent or above. This figure will be released on Monday i.e. September 14. The report said that the way Kovid-19 infection is now growing in rural areas, it is difficult to believe that the supply chain will return to normal soon. In this situation, there is a danger of rising inflation. Explain that the Reserve Bank of India has been given the responsibility of keeping inflation around two percent with the increase of two percent.

Also read: Reserve Bank said – inflation will increase in the coming months due to Corona

Let us tell you that retail inflation in July was 6.93 percent, while in July last year, this figure was 3.15 percent. This rise in inflation is due to increase in the prices of cereals, pulses, vegetables and meat and fish. The SBI report said, “We believe that the August figure of inflation will remain at 7 per cent or above and if the effect of comparative base is the primary reason for this, then inflation will probably be seen below four per cent only after December or thereafter.”

The report also said that in view of inflation, the policy interest rate is expected to decrease further in the current financial year. Even if the deduction was made in the February meeting, it could be as much as 0.25 percent. The inflation figures with the Monetary Policy Committee in February will be till December only.