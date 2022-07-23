The Brazilian who wants to have that barbecue during the Qatar World Cup should prepare himself because products such as red meat, beer and even a new TV to watch the games are more expensive than in 2018.

The sirloin steak was 13.18% more expensive in the twelve-month period in May, according to the IBGE’s Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA). In comparison with 2018, the price of red meat in general rose 76.79%.

Beer, on the other hand, rose 11% between May 2021 and May 2022, according to Nielsen research published by Folha de S.Paulo. Since 2018, the price of the drink has risen 17.37%.

Changing the TV will also be more expensive

Anyone who wants to take advantage of the World Cup season to switch TVs to see Tite’s team in a better definition will also need to prepare their pockets. From August 2018 to July 2022, the price of the device increased by 17.76%. In the comparison between other periods between World Cups, the devices had dropped in price: -27% in June 2010, -41.33% until June 2014 and -3.98% until June 2018.

According to economist Bruno Imaizumi, from LCA Consultores, in a survey carried out by Folha de S.Paulo, the imbalance in the electronics production chain due to the pandemic is mainly responsible for this increase.

Sticker price rose 100% in four years

Panini, responsible for the official sticker album of the World Cup, announced this week that the pack with five stickers will cost R$4. Which means 100% increase compared to 2018, when it cost R$2.

Netizens even made calculations for anyone trying to complete the album.