Inflation will fall in the medium term, barring catastrophe. It is temporary, not only because the central bankers say so, but because of the force of gravity. Let’s see.

The ECB forecasts that the CPI in the euro area will grow to 2.2% this year (-0.3% in 2020); it will fall to 1.7% in 2022, and to 1.5% in 2023. At the moment, it closed September at 3.4%. Prices are rising today because the recovery triggers demand. And the supply (energy, chips, semiconductors …) is limited, or is monopolized by large buyers with market power.

But also for a rebound effect. They started from a very low level, typical of pandemic paralysis. Between April 2020 and last September 28, a barrel of oil doubled, from 38.33 dollars to 78.8. By Christmas it could reach 90. Gas increased tenfold, from 6.2 euros per megawatt to 66.3, on September 17.

Those increases are cascaded down the entire production and distribution chain. But when the recovery normalizes, they should fall … perhaps towards 2019 levels: when oil stood at 64.7 dollars (April) and gas ranged between 10 and 20 euros during that year.

So inflation will go down. Unless one — or several — of these three things occurs: that economic agents get on their nerves, anticipate continuous increases, and replicate them; that supply chains not only falter, but collapse, or that unexpected chaos arrives, like the one that Boris Johnson has forged with Brexit in the United Kingdom.

So the ECB should be able to fulfill its promises not to raise interest rates until the triple condition that it imposed on September 19 is met: reaching 2% inflation in three years; lasting until then and with core inflation (excluding raw food and energy, more volatile) consistent with these projections. The case of the Federal Reserve is different, because the rates of GDP and employment are much faster in the United States.

But Frankfurt should also not rush to downgrade and cancel its pandemic bond purchase program (PEEP), planned “at least” until March 2022. It launched it (3-18-2020) based on the European economic “outlook” (huge! advance!), not only for a better monetary transmission. And he swore that it would last “until the crisis is over” (9-9-21). When is that? By recovering the precovid level? Or what would it be if there had been no crisis, as Mario Draghi advocated last June?