Inflation will fall to 5.8% in 2023

Prometeia estimates that inflation will drop rapidly in 2023, settling at 5.8% (against 8.4% in 2022). That’s what we read in Prometeia Forecast Report of December 2022 according to which, “even in the hypothesis of a reduction in gas prices starting next spring, energy costs will still remain structurally higher than in the past and households and businesses will have to adapt their consumption habits to this change. The price of energy in a context of climate transition will be one of the dominant themes of the scenarios for many years to come“.

Inflation – the Prometeia experts warn – is not affecting all operators with the same intensity. While those who can pass on the cost increases they suffer are doing so, it is above all families who bear the brunt. Hardest hit would appear to be those in paid employment, given that wages are not chasing price increases, and certainly the households with the lowest income and savings. Higher-income households, those who presumably built up “excess” savings during the pandemic, are instead better able to weather the brunt of this flare-up. There will therefore be a reduction in the real value of accumulated savings and wealth and a reduction in the propensity to save, which is rapidly returning to levels pre-crisis.





Monetary policy must not accelerate tightening, stress the analystsaccording to which an essential condition is also that monetary policy does not push too hard to obtain a rapid return of inflation, thus generating a real recession. The recent statements by ECB President Christine Lagarde are not very reassuring in this sense. In this circumstance, our country would risk paying a very high cost, because the cost of servicing the public debt would rise to levels that could further jeopardize growth, requiring corrective measures.

