Venezuela has been struggling in the midst of a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse for years.

Long Venezuela’s inflation, which suffered from severe inflation, even hyperinflation, was 234 percent last year, says the country’s vice president Delcy Rodriguez.

Although the inflation rate is extremely high, it is slower than in 2021, when it was more than 686 percent, according to the country’s central bank, reports news agency Reuters.

The central bank publishes inflation data irregularly, most recently in October. At that time, inflation was said to be 155 percent annually.

“Products in Venezuela have Dubai prices, but people are paid like in Sudan. The effects mainly fall on the poor, who make up 93 percent of the population,” said the professor of economics at the University of Caracas Daniel Cadenas news agency For Bloomberg in November.

Previously Venezuela, a well-known oil country, has suffered for years from economic problems that have led to a humanitarian crisis and a shortage of basic goods. Inflation has been at its worst even in tens of thousands of percent. Venezuela has made banknote reforms to improve the situation.

Venezuela’s economic sanctions must be reversed Hugo Chávez from time. With Chávez’s policies, the country’s own production collapsed. Venezuela has huge proven oil reserves, but export sanctions and the decline of the oil industry have reduced oil production to a fraction of its calculated capacity.

When Chávez died in 2013, a fragile economic system was left as a legacy to the current president For Nicolás Maduro.

In 2014, oil prices fell sharply and the foundations of Venezuela’s economic system crumbled. The state tried to close budget deficits by printing more money. Inflation accelerated to hyperinflation in 2016. Citizens ran into difficulties and could have to wait in line for hours for rice, toilet paper, coffee or sugar.

In recent years, according to UN estimates, more than seven million people have left the country for neighboring countries, such as the United States and Colombia. According to experts, major structural reforms and a new type of economic policy are needed to turn the situation around in Venezuela.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that inflation in Venezuela this year will be 195 percent and economic growth will be 6.5 percent.