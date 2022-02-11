Statistics Netherlands (CBS) released a pretty alarming figure yesterday: inflation rose in January to 6.4 percent on an annual basis. The last time we had to deal with such a significant devaluation was in the early 1980s. The main culprits are now higher food and energy prices.

How soon will we notice that in our shopping basket? Supermarkets are tough when it comes to monitoring their prices, for fear that customers will otherwise turn to the competition. This strategy occasionally leads to clashes with suppliers of A-brands. Higher production costs force these companies to charge higher prices (often more than 10 percent), but supermarkets often hold back. It has already led to price conflicts between Nestlé (producer of KitKat and Maggi, among others) and Albert Heijn. For a few weeks, the products could hardly be found on the shelves.